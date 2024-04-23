Student's artwork brings home Anzac Day message

Georges River Council has announced the first winner of Culture in Colour, the Mayor's art competition for children.
Year three student Lyvia was the winning artist who was selected by Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir for her artwork about ANZAC Day.
Lyvia's design is proudly presented on Council banners and Council-owned digital screens across the local government area.
Mayor Sam Elmir said, "I'm thrilled that my art competition has provided an opportunity for our young local artists to give us their colourful interpretation of days that are important to them.
"This competition serves as platforms for children to unleash their creativity, develop their skills, build confidence, foster inclusivity, engage with the community, and inspire others.
"They play a significant role in promoting artistic expression and appreciation while encouraging individuals to explore significant milestones important to Georges River Council residents.
"A big congratulations goes to Lyvia our first competition winner on her interpretation of what ANZAC Day means to her."
Culture in Colour, the Mayor's Art Competition provides an opportunity for primary school children in the Georges River area to showcase their artistic talents by creating artwork celebrating the cultural days that are special to them.
Other winners will be revealed during the year as Council continues to celebrate and promote diverse days of cultural significance.
To learn more visit Council's web page for the Culture in Colour, the Mayor's Art Competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.