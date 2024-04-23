St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Concussion concerns force Sharks co-captain Dale Finucane into immediate retirement

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 23 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Finucane with his wife Maddie and their two sons. Picture supplied
Dale Finucane with his wife Maddie and their two sons. Picture supplied

Sharks co-captain Dale Finucane today announced his retirement, effective immediately, due to concussion concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.