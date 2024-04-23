Concussion concerns force Sharks co-captain Dale Finucane into immediate retirement

Sharks co-captain Dale Finucane today announced his retirement, effective immediately, due to concussion concerns.
The champion forward, whose NRL career spanned 13 seasons, played in 251 matches, won two premierships and developed a reputation as one of the toughest and hardest-working players of his era.
Finucane, 32, said at a press conference alongside head coach Craig Fitzgibbon on Tuesday he had been medically advised to hang up the boots due to his history of head knocks. He was contracted until the end of 2025.
"I'm announcing my medical retirement today," Finucane told the gathering, which included his teammates and football staff.
"Over the last couple of weeks I've gone through the process of seeing a number of neurologists and neuropsychologists around the issues I've had with concussion.
"At the end of the day, there was no decision to be made. The medical advice was that I retire and don't continue to play and that was from two independent medical experts."
Finucane said he spoke to Rugby League Players Association CEO Clint Newton "around potential avenues to return to play and potentially go against that advice but at the end of the day it wasn't able to come to fruition".
"I'm obviously extremely disappointed about it but I'm excited about the next stage of life as well. It's been a stringent process to try and tick boxes to try and play but obviously it wasn't possible," he said.
Finucane paid tribute to his wife Maddie and their young family.
"She has been at the forefront of wanting to put my health first before anything else," he said.
"I've been difficult to live with over the last 13 years with all of the routines and structure I've had in my life and she's had to put up a lot with me. It's a thankless job but I'm so appreciative - all the while raising our two young boys.
"I'll be forever indebted to her and I'm excited for the next chapter of my life with my wife and two boys."
Finucane joined the Sharks in 2022 and co-captained the team since last season. He played 33 games in black, white and blue, celebrating his 250th NRL match with a win over the Bulldogs at home in Round 2 this year.
"Dale is a revered leader and will always hold a special place in our history as Shark #549. His passion and dedication are the stuff of legend," Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said.
"While no longer playing, he won't be lost to the Sharks. Dale will take up a role working with the club in various capacities.
"It's a premature end to a stellar playing career, but we congratulate Dale on his plethora of achievements and wish him, his wife Maddie and children Freddy and Tommy all the very best in their next chapter."
Coach Fitzgibbon lauded Finucane's professionalism and noted the fearless lock delayed making his announcement last week because he didn't want to detract from Sam Stonestreet's debut and Braden Hamlin-Uele's 100th game against the Cowboys.
"It's one of the most significant (signings) our club will ever make," Fitzgibbon said of Finucane's recruitment, referencing his relentless intensity.
"To have players like Dale that come along that embody that team spirit and then is just a complete savage in every fashion... He's such a great man.
"Our club will never forget his time here."
Finucane grew up in Bega on the NSW south coast, being recruited by the Bulldogs in 2008 and working his way through their pathways system.
He earned his first-grade debut against the Rabbitohs in Round 13, 2012. He played in two grand finals for Canterbury before moving to the Storm in 2015.
He appeared in four more grand finals for Melbourne, winning titles against the Cowboys in 2017 and Panthers in 2020 before bringing his experience to the Sharks.
Finucane represented NSW in the State of Origin arena five times, playing a part in two series victories. He also notched up four matches for Country NSW and won a World Club Challenge for the Storm against Leeds in 2018.
His last NRL game came in Round 3 against Wests Tigers this season.
Success followed Finucane, who played in 28 finals matches and had a remarkable overall career win rate of just under 70%.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.