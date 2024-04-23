Sharks star Braydon Trindall allegedly fails initial RBT alcohol and drug tests

Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall allegedly failed initial alcohol and illicit drug tests after being stopped by a police RBT operation on Captain Cook Drive, Caringbah about 9.45am on Monday.
Police also allege Trindall was driving with an expired licence.
A statement released by the club, said, "Sharks NRL squad member Braydon Trindall failed initial roadside alcohol and illicit drug tests early on Monday morning.
"The club has since followed the appropriate protocols within the player's contract and CBA and continues to work with the NRL integrity unit, with the club, player and his management agreeing it is in Braydon's best interest to not participate in games or to train for the short term, and more importantly to attend to his welfare and health issues.
"Trindall reported the result of the roadside tests immediately to Sharks management, who in turn informed the NRL integrity unit.
"The matter has been referred for a court appearance in May where Trindall will face the allegations and charges levelled against him, noting that a secondary sample of the illicit drug test is yet to be confirmed.
"The Sharks treat these issues extremely seriously, however they are providing Trindall with the necessary welfare support.
"Until more information is available the club will make no further comment."
A police statement said, "A man will appear in court next month after being charged with mid-range drink driving.
"The 24-year-old was driving on Captain Cook Drive, Caringbah about 9.45am on Monday April 22 when he was stopped by officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command for the purposes of a random breath test.
"The man produced an expired licence and allegedly returned a positive result to a breath test.
"He was arrested for the purposes of a breath analysis and was taken to Miranda Police Station, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.124.
"He also allegedly returned a positive result to an illicit substance.
"The 24-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for unlicensed driver - expired licence.
"Proceedings were also commenced for driving with middle range prescribed concentration of alcohol and drive with illicit drug present in oral fluid.
"He was also issued a court attendance notice for drive with middle-range PCA and an illicit drug.
"He is due to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Friday 17 May."
