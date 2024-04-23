St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sharks star Braydon Trindall allegedly fails initial RBT alcohol and drug tests

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 23 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 5:12pm
Braydon Trindall. Picture NRL on Nine
Cronulla Sharks five-eighth Braydon Trindall allegedly failed initial alcohol and illicit drug tests after being stopped by a police RBT operation on Captain Cook Drive, Caringbah about 9.45am on Monday.

