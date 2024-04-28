Athletes of all abilities compete

For the first time in history of the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships, Adaptive Competition was introduced allowing athletes of all abilities to take part.
Over 40 athletes took part in events on Saturday 20th April, across beach sprints, flags, swim, board and wading, with the crowd at Mooloolaba applauding.
North Cronulla SLSC , Elouera, and Wanda all sent participants up for the Inaugural adaptive competition and they really enjoyed it.
Michael Woods from Inclusive Sport Design has worked with SLSA to develop the program- and infrastructure designed to support athletes.
John Baker, president of Surf Life Saving Australia says it was a historic moment for Surf Life Saving.
"We were so proud to welcome athletes of all abilities to Aussies this year and are excited for our adaptive events to continue to grow year on year- and it reaffirms our commitment to providing opportunities for everyone to participate in and enjoy the ocean safely."
