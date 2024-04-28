St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Athletes of all abilities compete

John Veage
By John Veage
April 29 2024 - 9:00am
A Nth Cronulla competitor reaches the flag first. Picture Elke Kahler
For the first time in history of the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships, Adaptive Competition was introduced allowing athletes of all abilities to take part.

