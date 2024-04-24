2024 Anzac Day Dawn Services in St George

Details of 2024 Anzac Day Dawn Services to be held in St George:
Arncliffe RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service, Cenotaph Arncliffe Park, 71B Wollongong Road, Arncliffe. Contact: 9567 3966.
Bexley RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at the RSL Club, 24 Stoney Creek Road, Bexley. Contact: 9502 1966.
Brighton-Le-Sands RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at the Memorial next to the RSL Club, 251 Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands. Contact: 9567 5157.
Earlwood, Bardwell Park, Marrickville RSL Sub-Branch
6am: Dawn and Wreath Laying Service at the RSL, 18 Hartill-Law Avenue, Bardwell Park. Contact: 9335 9999.
Hurstville RSL Sub-branch
5am - 7am. This event will be led by Hurstville RSL, Hurstville Salvation Army and be attended by local VIP's and residents.
Hurstville War Memorial, 272 Forest Rd, Hurstville. Contact: 9546 3436.
Kingsgrove RSL Sub-Branch
6:30am: Assemble at the corner between Shaw Street and Kingsgrove Road.
7am: March to Kingsgrove Memorial Park.
7:15am: Service. Memorial Park, Brocklehurst Lane, Kingsgrove.
Contact: 9336 1500.
Kogarah RSL Sub-branch
7.15am. March forms up in Bellevue Street behind Kogarah Clubhouse, and proceeds down English Street to Jubilee Oval Cenotaph, where the service will take place.
7.35am, Service commences, Jubilee Oval Cenotaph. Corner of English and Park Roads.
Combined Annual ANZAC Memorial Dawn Service with Mortdale, Oatley and Penshurst RSL Sub-Branches
6am - 7am: Mortdale Memorial Park, Mortdale.
65 Oxford Street, Mortdale. Contact: 9580 3649.
Ramsgate Rockdale RSL Sub-Branch
6:30am: Assemble at the Sans Souci Literary Institute corner Campbell Street and Ramsgate Road, Ramsgate.
7am: March to the Ramsgate RSL Club for Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at 7:30am. Contact: 9504 8000.
Riverwood RSL Sub-Branch
5:30am Dawn Service, Club Rivers Memorial, Littleton Street.
9:15am, Anzac Day march from Belmore Road. 9:30am, main service, Club Rivers Memorial. Contact: 9533 3144.
South Hurstville RSL-Sub-branch
South Hurstville RSL.
5.45am, March up Connells Point Road.
6am: Dawn Service outside club. 72 Connells Point Road, South Hurstville. Contact: 9546 3436.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.