St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Judging underway in 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards

Updated April 24 2024 - 12:39pm, first published April 22 2024 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Judging of the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards is underway and as our finalists prepare for their night of nights, there is a group of people with whom we need to thank, as without their support this event would not happen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.