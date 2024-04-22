Judging underway in 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards

Judging of the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards is underway and as our finalists prepare for their night of nights, there is a group of people with whom we need to thank, as without their support this event would not happen.
Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe said the awards program and presentation evening was only possible because of the support of its sponsors.
"Our sponsors get behind the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards because they know that it is a very tangible way in which they can support the community," he said.
"Our sponsors, who have made the 2024 awards program such an outstanding success are: Major Sponsors, NOVA Employment and Support Sponsors, Doltone House, Sylvania Waters, Sutherland Shire Council, Kareela Village, Bx Networking, Ramsgate RSL, White Key Marketing, Southgate Shopping Centre.
"Their generous support and encouragement of the awards demonstrates their commitment to the Sutherland Shire community and to ensuring the continued success of local business within their area. Our sponsors' generous commitment to promoting the awards has been a major contributor to the outstanding number of nominations that were received this year.
"Our judges have heard finalists discussing the awards with their customers and talking about how much they were looking forward to the gala presentation dinner to be held on Wednesday, June 19 2024 at Doltone House Sylvania Waters.
"The Sutherland Shire has hundreds of outstanding businesses, owned and staffed by incredible people who work tirelessly to serve their community to the best of their ability," he said.
"Just like the finalists in the Local Business Awards, we at Precedent Productions pride ourselves on making customer service our number one priority. We pride ourselves on providing the highest professional service and management, which removes all the stress normally associated with organising and running an event.
Precedent Productions has run the Local Business Awards for more than three decades.
"We have developed a reputation for being specialists in event management," Mr Loe said.
"As always, our media partner St George & Sutherland Leader will publish an excellent finalist feature in the coming weeks.
"The editorial and advertising staff at the St George & Sutherland Leader work extremely hard every year to produce a feature that many of the finalists are proud to keep as a memento.
"Every finalist in every category is listed, ensuring that the entire community is aware of who is regarded as the 'best in the businesses."
Tickets are limited and can be bought through Precedent Productions on 8363 3333 or www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.