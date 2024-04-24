Lest we forget: Anzac Day dawn services across the shire

Dawn services will be held at eight locations across Sutherland Shire:
The Woronora RSL sub-branch is focusing on the role of women who fought their wars at home and kept the home fires burning.
"For over 100 years we have always spoken about the deeds of our soldiers, sailors, airmen and women who served their country and rightly so," the sub-branch said.
"However, seldom have we acknowledged those women and families who fought a war of their own in keeping the home fires burning. Their's was a psychological and physical battle as well."
