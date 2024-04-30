Live action dance spectacular Taste of Ireland hits Sydney stages in May Advertising Feature

If you're a fan of live entertainment and have a love for Irish culture, then you won't want to miss this all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza. Picture supplied

Acclaimed sell-out Irish dance sensation A Taste of Ireland explodes back onto Sydney stages this month with a spectacular new production.



Hot off sold out tours across the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand in 2023, this new staging takes place at Sydney's State Theatre on Friday 3 May, followed by dates in Chatswood, Hurstville and the Blue Mountains before heading off across Australia.

Cleverly merging Irish cultural tradition with fresh modern flair and craic galore - this exciting new staging delivers a stunning performance that brings the house down every night.

Audiences will be treated to an internationally acclaimed cast of champion Irish dancers from across the globe, as well as former stars of hit shows, Lord of the Dance and Riverdance.



Dancers will perform alongside a group of immensely talented musicians and vocalists, as they deliver intricate choreography that is 100 per cent live.



With revamped musical classics like Danny Boy and Tell Me Ma, the show's live, energetic blend of jaw-dropping live acapella tap battles and world-class dancing transports you through the emotional story of Ireland's tumultuous history.

"As a co-producer and director, I am absolutely thrilled to announce the final Australian tour of 'A Taste of Ireland'," Brent Pace says



"We have thoroughly enjoyed delving into the history and essence of Ireland, using music and Irish dance to narrate the enthralling saga of this remarkable nation.



"The show offers audiences an intimate live experience, where each storyline is intricately woven with dynamic lighting and stunning visual backdrops.



"The cast and I have worked incredibly hard to ensure that each performance and dance sequence is carefully choreographed to convey the profound essence of these moments in Ireland's history, ensuring that you not only observe them but also experience it through the movement, music, and captivating live dance.



"We're thrilled to share this unforgettable experience with our Australian audience this year and eagerly anticipate our journey to this remarkable tour, a culmination of years of dedication and passion."

Don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate all things Irish with an evening of world-class entertainment.

