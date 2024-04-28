Craig Young awarded

The public might know Craig Young as a tough and uncompromising prop blessed with good ball skills and was the figurehead in a powerhouse St George pack which laid the foundation for premierships in 1977 and 1979.
He was also a policeman who during his service, Senior Constable Young received an Australian Bravery Decoration for rescuing a person from a burning house at Carlton despite suffering Smoke inhalation.
Early this month Craig Young attended a NSW Police Force award ceremony at St George Motor Boat Club where he was presented with awards relating to his proud service history as a serving member (1977-1991).
Craig was presented awards by Acting Deputy Commissioner Peter Mckenna APM and Assistant Commissioner Gavin Wood APM- the Certificate of service from 4th July 1977 to 17th January 1991 and the NSW Police medal for 10 years of diligent and ethical service.
Craig Young not only achieved a proud career as a NSW Police Officer, but during that period also achieved the highest of honours in Rugby League representing his country, state and the mighty St George Dragons on 234 occasions.
In both his Rugby League and Policing career Craig was revered for his uncompromising toughness, leadership and loyalty, his reputation synonymous both on the working class streets of Kogarah and Jubilee Oval.
Young said It was a great honour and he always reflects positively and has great memories from his time in the police force.
"The whole reason I got into the police force was due to me playing rugby league at and for St George.
"I was working at the coal mines doing a mining engineering course and travelling up and back for training from Wollongong and there was no express-way in those days . The Club told me that there could be an opportunity to work in the police force so I made the decision to move up and started working at Kogarah in 1977.
"1977 was a big year for me, I started working in the police , we won the competition and I also married my wife Sharon so it was a special year and time.
"Being in the police force really helped me with my football career, there were many parallels that I leaned in the police force." he said
"I learned about discipline, the importance of being well organised, not letting your work mates down and that all translated well into my footy".
On 12th September 1977 at the Redfern Police Academy at 20 years of age he became Probationary Constable Young and Days later he would play a leading role as man of the match in the Dragons grand final victory at the nearby SCG.
A year later he was an Australian Kangaroo and at 22 yrs of age captained the Dragons to premiership victory in 1979.
What followed was a decade of achievement in the NSW Police and Rugby League world.
