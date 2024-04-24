Trindall faces court

Sharks NRL squad member Braydon Trindall failed initial roadside alcohol and illicit drug tests early on Monday morning last week after the Nth Queensland game.
It was a night of celebration after Cronulla's big win in what was front-rower Braden Hamlin-Uele's 100th NRL game and rookie Sam Stonestreet's first.
At 9.45am on Monday on his way to Cronulla training to attend a mandatory recovery session, Trindall was stopped by police and recorded a mid-range alcohol reading of 0.125 as well as a positive test for an illicit substance.
NSW Police confirmed in a statement that a 24-year-old man who had been driving on Captain Cook Drive, Caringbah about 9.45am on Monday, was stopped for a random breath test.
"The man produced an expired licence and allegedly returned a positive result to a breath test," the statement read.
The Club has since followed the appropriate protocols within the player's contract and CBA and continues to work with the NRL integrity unit, with the Club, player and his management agreeing it is in Braydon's best interest to not participate in games or to train for the short term, most importantly to attend to his welfare and health issues.
Trindall reported the result of the roadside tests immediately to Sharks management, who in turn informed the NRL integrity unit.
The matter has been referred for a court appearance in May where Trindall will face the allegations and charges levelled against him, noting that a secondary sample of the illicit drug test is yet to be confirmed.
The Sharks treat these issues extremely seriously, however they are providing Trindall with the necessary welfare support.
His place in the team will be taken by Daniel Atkinson.
