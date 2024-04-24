St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Trindall faces court

John Veage
By John Veage
April 24 2024 - 2:59pm
Sharks player Braydon Trindall has been stood down. Picture John Veage
Sharks player Braydon Trindall has been stood down. Picture John Veage

Sharks NRL squad member Braydon Trindall failed initial roadside alcohol and illicit drug tests early on Monday morning last week after the Nth Queensland game.

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

