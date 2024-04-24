Mark Speakman: The most important civic day on our national calendar

We often take for granted the rights and freedoms we enjoy in Australia - yet they're enjoyed only by a minority of the world's peoples. Across the world, those rights and freedoms are denied to vast numbers living under dictatorships and are under threat in many notionally democratic countries.
Look around the world and you'll realise just how lucky we are to live in Australia.
When we enjoy those rights and freedoms, we stand on the shoulders of those who've won or defended those rights and freedoms - and in particular those everyday Australians who've fought for their country and even paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
Anzac Day, the most important civic day on our national calendar, is the chance for all of us to honour those men and women in our defence forces for their service and sacrifice; those who are serving, those who've served and those who are no longer with us.
Around 1.5 million Australians have served our nation in times of conflict - including in the First and Second World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East. Over 100,000 Australians have died at war, with over 200,000 wounded and over 30,000 taken as prisoners of war.
This year marks both the 110th anniversary of the start of the First World War and the 85th anniversary of the start of the Second World War.
In the Shire there are Anzac Day dawn services at Cronulla, Caringbah, Miranda, Sutherland, Engadine, Woronora, Menai and Bundeena; details at https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/play-and-explore/whats-on/Anzac-Day-2024 I encourage all Shire residents to attend a local service to take a moment to pay a tribute to our veterans.
Lest We Forget.
