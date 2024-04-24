St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mark Speakman: The most important civic day on our national calendar

By By Mark Speakman
Updated April 24 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:03pm
Anzac Day dawn service at Cronulla in 2023. Picture by John Veage
We often take for granted the rights and freedoms we enjoy in Australia - yet they're enjoyed only by a minority of the world's peoples. Across the world, those rights and freedoms are denied to vast numbers living under dictatorships and are under threat in many notionally democratic countries.

