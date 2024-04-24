Photos | Many children in crowds at dawn services across the shire

The presence of so many children was a feature of Anzac Day dawn services across Sutherland Shire.
Large numbers attended the services, held in lovely Autumn weather.
As is the tradition, Caringbah led the way with a march along Kingsway followed by a service at the war memorial, which included Barry Collier reading his poem Let us also Remember.
Warren Barnes OAM, who led the service at the Miranda war memorial, estimated the number in attendance at about 5,500.
The crowd extended well up Central Road.
"We are very honoured to have so many people attend, particularly school students," Mr Barnes said.
"Regardless of school holidays or not, we always have a very good attendance by them.
"Our sub-branch, particularly Debbie Hansen, does a great job organising this event. I was a warrant officer in the Army for 41 years and I still love the traditions that are carried on today."
Cronulla once again attracted the biggest crowd in the area, with as many if not more than last year's estimated gathering.
"It was a beautiful event, and it's lovely to see so many young ones, from babies and prams upwards," said deputy Sutherland Shire mayor Carol Provan.
Retired war dog Manic was among the VIPs.
More than 5000 people attended the commemoration at Sutherland, with many children taking part in the march across the railway bridge from Club on East (formerly Sutherland United Services Club) and joining the throng at the war memorial.
