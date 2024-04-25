St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kogarah RSL Sub-branch Dawn Service

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 25 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 10:36am
NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns and Minister for Indigenous Australians and Federal Member for Barton Linda Burney attended this morning's Dawn Service held by the Kogarah RSL Sub-branch and Kogarah RSL Club.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

