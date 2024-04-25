Kogarah RSL Sub-branch Dawn Service

NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns and Minister for Indigenous Australians and Federal Member for Barton Linda Burney attended this morning's Dawn Service held by the Kogarah RSL Sub-branch and Kogarah RSL Club.
The Anzac Day marched formed up in Bellevue Street and led by the Kogarah Concert Band TS Sirius Naval Cadets, marched down English Street to the Kogarah Memorial.
Kogarah RSL Sub-branch President Dave Johns welcomed guests.
"On this day above all days we recall those who, in the great tragedy of war gave their lives for Australia and for the freedom of mankind," he said.
"We think of every man, woman and child who, in those crucial years, died so that the light of freedom and humanity might continue to shine."
NSW Premier and Member of Kogarah Chris Minns recited the prayer God of All Nations and the Kogarah Youth Club gave the Prayer for the Nation.
Wreaths were presented by Kogarah RSL Sub-branch, Kogarah RSL Club, Kogarah RSL War Widow Kay Sammuel, Georges River Council mayor Sam Elmir, Georges River Council Kogarah Bay Ward Councillor Nick Katris, St George Police LAC Supt Rohan Cramsie, Marist College Kogarah, St George AFC, Kogarah Waratahs, Kogarah Cougars, St George and Sutherland Women's Cricket Club, Sydney Kogarah Buddha's Light Scout Group and the Kogarah Bay Progress Association.
Following the service, members and the community were invited to Kogarah Clubhouse for a complimentary breakfast.
