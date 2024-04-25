Dawn Service for the combined Mortdale, Penshurst and Oatley RSL Sub-branches

Crowds gathered for combined Dawn Service for the Mortdale, Penshurst and Oatley RSL Sub-branches was held this morning at Mortdale Memorial Park.
Official guests included Federal Member for Banks David Coleman and State Member for Oatley Mark Coure.
"Anzac Day is special time of year on the Australian calendar," Mr Coure said.
"It signifies sacrifice, hardship and great loss, but is also represents something else," he said.
"Anzac Day commemorates the bravery, the courage and the dedication of those men who first landed on Gallipoli's shores in 1915. Anzacs who put country before their friends, their families and themselves."
They gave their lives so that we may have a better one.
