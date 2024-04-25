Crowds attend Ramsgate RSL Sub-branch Anzac Dawn Service

Residents turned out in their hundreds to hail the Anzac spirit at the Ramsgate RSL Sub-branch Dawn Service this morning.
Veterans assembled outside the Sans Souci Literary Institute to march to the Ramsgate RSL Club for the Memorial and Wreath Laying Service at 7:30am.
The march included veterans of the Rockdale and Ramsgate RSL Sub-branches which merged in 2021.
Guests at the Ramsgate RSL Memorial and Dawn Service included Rockdale MP Steve Kamper, Federal Member for Cook Simon Kennedy and Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski.
The march and Dawn Service were followed by a charity barbecue in Pemberton Reserve with all profits going to RSL LifeCare Veteran Services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.