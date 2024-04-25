'Serious concerns': Police appeal over man and baby last seen in Royal National Park

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man and a baby, who were last seen in Royal National Park last night.
A police statement said Ben Cullen, 39, and Roam Cullen, aged 3 months, were last seen on Sir Bertram Stevens Drive about 8.15pm on Thursday April 25.
"When they failed to return home and could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced enquiries into their whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for both Ben and Roams welfare as this is out of character.
"Ben is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 177cm tall, medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
"He was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt and black pants.
"They are known to frequent the Kurnell, Otford and Sutherland Shire areas."
Anyone with information into their whereabouts is urged to contact Sutherland Shire police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
