St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Serious concerns': Police appeal over man and baby last seen in Royal National Park

Updated April 26 2024 - 5:35am, first published 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Cullen, 39, and Roam Cullen, aged 3 months, were last seen on Sir Bertram Stevens Drive about 8.15pm on Thursday. Picture released by NSW Police
Ben Cullen, 39, and Roam Cullen, aged 3 months, were last seen on Sir Bertram Stevens Drive about 8.15pm on Thursday. Picture released by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man and a baby, who were last seen in Royal National Park last night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.