St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Machines replace tellers at new ANZ Bank 'specialist hub' at Southgate

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 26 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new ANZ "specialist hub" at Southgate. Picture by Murray Trembath
The new ANZ "specialist hub" at Southgate. Picture by Murray Trembath

A new ANZ Bank branch has opened at Southgate Sylvania shopping centre, but it is not a traditional outlet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.