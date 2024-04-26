Machines replace tellers at new ANZ Bank 'specialist hub' at Southgate

A new ANZ Bank branch has opened at Southgate Sylvania shopping centre, but it is not a traditional outlet.
The branch is called a "specialist hub" and, while customers can seek help with inquiries, there are no tellers to handle deposits and withdrawals, which is something many older people prefer.
Customers are directed to machines for cash and cheque deposits and withdrawals.
The branch includes three desks where customers sit in full view while they discuss matters with staff, as well as a private meeting room.
ANZ district manager Mark Simpson said in a statement, "Australians are adopting digital methods as their preferred way to bank and manage their money".
"At ANZ, around 99 per cent of transactions are conducted digitally or via an ATM.
"Over the last five years, we've been changing our branch network, so customers continue to have access to a range of different branch types for both their big and everyday banking needs.
"Our specialist hubs are fully staffed, and our teams are there to speak with customers about their banking needs.
"This includes account queries and new product enquiries, such as credit card, personal or home loan applications or help with business accounts.
"Our specialist hubs are supported by our banking teams, and customers can continue to make cash and cheque deposits, and cash withdrawals using our Smart ATM and coin deposit machines.
"Our staff are on hand to assist customers using the ATMs, or with any queries."
Southgate also has a Commonwealth Bank branch, combined Westpac-St George Bank branch and an IMB Bank branch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.