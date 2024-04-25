St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Masterplan adopted: Up to 76 trees to go in Oyster Bay Oval upgrade

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 26 2024 - 9:26am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents among threatened trees at Oyster Bay Oval. Picture supplied
Residents among threatened trees at Oyster Bay Oval. Picture supplied

The removal of up to 76 fifty-year-old trees around Oyster Bay Oval has been approved, with the controversial masterplan being adopted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.