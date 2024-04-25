Masterplan adopted: Up to 76 trees to go in Oyster Bay Oval upgrade

The removal of up to 76 fifty-year-old trees around Oyster Bay Oval has been approved, with the controversial masterplan being adopted.
Sutherland Shire Council voted overwhelmingly to move ahead with the masterplan despite protests from many residents, including a large group who attended the meeting.
The resolution said a formal response will be provided to the Oyster Bay Park / Oval Care Committee addressing their proposal with detail as to why their recommendations for alternative solutions have not been taken on.
"Ongoing community engagement be a focus at each stage of progression of this masterplan's detailed design," the resolution said.
The masterplan provides for raised and graded sports fields with improved drainage, a new sports clubhouse and community use buildings, multi-sport courts, a children's playground, fitness equipment, picnic and social spaces and improved parking facilities.
Many of the trees proposed for removal were planted and nurtured by the father of federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek.
This was revealed at the March meeting of the council, where the matter was deferred for a month to allow for a review and investigation of additional information.
Warwick Tainton, who organised two community meetings, told the council in March the oval and surrounding parkland was "the green heart of our community" and a critical wildlife corridor.
"Ironically, many of the trees were planted by Joe Plibersek, the father of Tanya," he said.
Joe Plibersek built his family's first home on the corner of Oyster Bay Road and Como Road on weekends while working on the Snowy Mountains hydro-electric scheme. He and his wife Rose raised three children.
Mr Tainton said they supported upgraded the sporting facilities, but there were "better solutions".
He and another speaker Michelle Witton ask the council to consider an alternative masterplan.
"We are looking to optimise what is there," Ms Whitton said.
Aaron Jenkins, the president of Georges River Football Club said the existing facilities were provided in 1981 and since then the club had tripled in size, and now had 1500 players and 120 teams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.