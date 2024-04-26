Call for input into Noise Camera Trial in Bayside

Bayside residents are being invited to provide input into the noise camera trial, which is due to start in the coming months in the latest bid to tackle car hoons.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) will trial noise cameras in Bayside and Wollongong in response to community concerns about the impact of noisy vehicles.
Residents can make suggestions on where the noise cameras should be trialled, via the EPA's website.
The EPA plans to test the moveable cameras at several locations.
Noise camera detects road vehicle noise with precision accuracy recording noise level and video in two directions continuously and automatically emails the authorities for further action. The cameras have been installed in seven areas of the UK, Paris and some areas in New York.
The first camera installed in the UK resulted in excess of 150 fines within a three-month period.
In NSW, the EPA works in partnership with local government, NSW Police and NSW Roads and Maritime Services to enforce noise control regulations.
Residents can give input on the noise camera trial at:
Reporting noisy vehicle pollution can be done through the EPA's online 'Report to EPA' service: Reporting noisy motor vehicle exhaust (nsw.gov.au).
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper said, "The local Rockdale community has been calling for action against disruptive noisy vehicles for years.
"In the first 12 months of Government, we have already delivered three new fixed speed cameras along The Grand Parade to address the reckless behaviour endangering our local community.
"The Noise Camera Trial is the next step in addressing the antisocial behaviour. I encourage all interested residents in the Rockdale and Bayside Council area to have their say."
Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe, "Car hoons are on notice. The NSW Government has heard the community's concerns about noisy vehicles and is committed to sourcing and testing the most effective methods to deter anti-social behaviour on our roads.
"Work is underway to test noise cameras in communities fed up with noisy vehicles, and we invite all residents to have their say and play a key role in the trials."
During last year's election campaign, Mr Kamper promised a noise camera trial saying residents across the electorate were frustrated beyond belief by revving engines and gunfire exhausts at all times of the day and night.
In 2022, Bayside Councilllor Heidi Lee Douglas started a petition seeking support from Bayside Council and the NSW Government to support a noise camera trial for Bayside.
Cr Douglas also hosted a webinar on the technology and invited a team from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London which was the first council to use noise cameras to reduce hooning and create a more peaceful neighbourhood.
