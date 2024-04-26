St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Call for input into Noise Camera Trial in Bayside

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 26 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper said the Noise Camera Trial is the next step in addressing the antisocial behaviour from car hoons. Picture: Chris Lane
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper said the Noise Camera Trial is the next step in addressing the antisocial behaviour from car hoons. Picture: Chris Lane

Bayside residents are being invited to provide input into the noise camera trial, which is due to start in the coming months in the latest bid to tackle car hoons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.