Izzy makes world title team

NSW star Izzy Louison-Roe from the St George Athletic club has closed her recent massive Australian Championships campaign with a six medal haul.
Competing in three events in Adelaide, 16-year-old Lizzy Louison-Roe, also secured selection in the Australian team for the upcoming World Juniors in the high jump.
Izzy won medals in high jump (U20, U18 gold), triple jump (U20 silver, U18 gold), long jump (U18 bronze) and the 100m hurdles (U18 100m hurdles).
