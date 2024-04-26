St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Council to call for access to Glenlee

By Jim Gainsford
April 26 2024 - 1:08pm
The waterfront property known as Glenlee at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno.
Georges River Council will request urgent authorisation for access to Glenlee at Lugarno to carry out inspections to assess the property for its Aboriginal and natural heritage.

