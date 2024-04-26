Domestic Violence candle vigil at Kogarah

Georges River Council, in partnership with St George Domestic Violence Committee will commemorate lives lost due to Domestic and Family Violence through a Candlelight Vigil.
The St George Domestic Violence Committee aims to draw attention to the senseless and preventable taking of lives and bring the local community together to:
Kogarah Town Square.
13 Belgrave Street, Kogarah.
5.30pm - 6.30pm.
Free.
For more information, please contact the Community Capacity Building team on (02) 9330 6400 or via email: CommunityCapacityBuilding@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au.
Bayside Council is holding a candlelight vigil at the Family and Domestic Violence Reflection Garden in Mutch Park, Mascot on Tuesday, April 30 from 6:30pm to 8pm.
This vigil is being held to remember those who have suffered from domestic and family violence.
Candles will be available, and there will also be an opportunity to leave a temporary message that will be displayed in the garden.
The Family and Domestic Violence Reflection Garden at Mutch Park was designed in collaboration with the Eastern Suburbs Domestic Violence network and opened in 2023 as a reflective space to remember lives lost and to honour survivors.
Mayor Saravinovski said:
Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said, "This is an opportunity for all residents to come along and pay their respects to those who have suffered family and domestic violence, while offering encouragement and support to those who have survived."
