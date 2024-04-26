Chance to celebrate Medicare Champions

2024 marks the 40th Anniversary of Medicare, and to celebrate the occasion the Federal Department of Health and Aged Care is honouring local 'Medicare Champions' with the Stronger Medicare Awards.
Medicare Champions are individuals and practices that go above and beyond to benefit patients. They provide exceptional care, embrace innovation, and work together to improve the health of their community.
The Stronger Medicare Awards are a way to recognise and honour those Champions across the Barton electorate.
Members of the public and staff are encouraged to nominate health professionals, practices or health centres and multi-disciplinary teams working across the full range of primary care services.
Nominations are also open to the many other hard-working people, such as receptionists or administrative staff, who work for primary care services and go above and beyond to benefit patients.
Member for Barton,Linda Burney encouraged residents to nominate a Medicare champion.
"We all know of someone who has gone above and beyond to make a positive difference to our health, our lives, our families and our communities," Ms Burney said.
"These professionals and their support teams are often the first place Australians turn to for Healthcare.
"Anyone can nominate an individual, team or practice for a Stronger Medicare Award.
"This is our chance to say thanks and to call out the dedication, innovation and expertise in our local community," she said,
Nominations close on Sunday 30 June 2024.
The Medicare Champions will be announced at a ceremony in Canberra in November 2024.
To nominate or for further information on the awards visit:
