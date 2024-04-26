Photos: Images captured from a drone of the Anzac Day dawn service at Cronulla

Michael ("Sutto") Sutton has been photographing sunrises at Cronulla for 16 years straight, and has produced many beautiful images.
This week, he captured something extra special as thousands of people gathered by the ocean for the Anzac Day dawn service commemoration.
Instead of taking the shots at ground level, "Sutto" used a drone, capturing the beauty of the sea, parkland and lights of Cronulla.
On his website, "Sutto" explains the motivation behind his creativity:
"It's the people I love. The energy and the stories...some celebrating something, some creating a ritual and most exercising a daily ritual. I love creating art to share with people I haven't met yet; It's nice to imagine their story and more often than not their real story far surpasses the one I have imagined."
