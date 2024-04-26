Waverley mayor thanks Sutherland Shire Council for support following tragedy

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos has replied to a condolence letter from Sutherland Shire Council, saying, "As a community, we have been devastated by the shocking events of that day, but also uplifted by stories of bravery, selflessness and kindness".
Six people were killed and many seriously injured in the stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce's letter to Cr Masselos on April 19 read:
"On behalf of my fellow councillors and Sutherland Shire Council, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to the whole community, who has been impacted by the tragic event that unfolded last week at Westfield Bondi Junction.
"I was deeply shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy.
"Our thoughts are with the entire community at this time."
Cr Masselos replied, "I am writing to thank you for reaching out to us at Waverley Council following the recent harrowing events at Westfield Bondi Junction on 13 April.
"The deep grief our community is experiencing will take time to heal, but the kindness such as yourself, offering love, prayers and support is so important as we commence our healing journey.
"As a community, we have been devastated by the shocking events of that day, but also uplifted by stories of bravery, selflessness and kindness. We are indebted to our first responders who were so quickly on the scene and professional in the way they went about their duties.
"Again, thank you for the support our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.