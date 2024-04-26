St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Waverley mayor thanks Sutherland Shire Council for support following tragedy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 27 2024 - 7:39am, first published 7:38am
Westfield Bondi Junction reopens after the tragedy. Picture ABC News
Westfield Bondi Junction reopens after the tragedy. Picture ABC News

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos has replied to a condolence letter from Sutherland Shire Council, saying, "As a community, we have been devastated by the shocking events of that day, but also uplifted by stories of bravery, selflessness and kindness".

