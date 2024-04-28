Harry and Josie created 'joy and togetherness' at Sing Hing Chinese Restaurant

Harry and Josephine (Josie) Leong are being remembered for the "joy and togetherness" they created for diners for more than 40 years at Sing Hing Chinese Restaurant, Sylvania Heights.
The couple died as a result of a freak accident on King Georges Road, South Hurstville on April 2 when they drove out of a petrol station and their SUV shot across six lanes into a wall.
Mrs Leong, 75, died at the scene, while her husband, 86, passed away in St George Hospital later that evening. Police are still investigating, but it is believed a medical episode was responsible.
The couple, who migrated from Hong Kong, brought Chinatown to the shire through the Princes Highway restaurant, which Harry took over from his father in the late 1960s after working as a chef at top venues in the city.
They expanded the restaurant into adjoining premises and carried out two other major upgrades. Celebrities and prominent footballers such as Johnny Raper were among regular patrons.
Harry and Josie retired around 2010 and the family sold the business.
Speaking at the funeral service last week, their son David thanked "the community members, police officers, first responders, medical staff and all others who helped my parents on the night of the incident and thereafter".
"My parents were immigrants to Australia and throughout all the years, people opened their hearts and homes, and your kindness was something they would never forget," he said. "It touched their hearts and became a part of them."
David said his father believed in the "the importance of bringing people together and to bring joy to everyone".
"He loved to satisfy your stomachs and spirits. A true restaurant proprietor, he mastered the comforting Chinese classics like sweet and sour pork and fried rice; accompanied by a cold beer or drink.
"After a long day of work, my father often took his fellow workers to Chinatown for midnight supper or to watch Chinese movies. Community meant a lot to him."
David said his mother was "a gentle, loving, caring and ever-forgiving person", who dedicated her life to her family while helping her husband in the restaurant until late hours.
"She made many friends working there," he said. "She was the one to bring patrons to their table, take phone orders, check if your evening was satisfactory."
David told the Leader his father had also been a partner at other restaurants in the shire and St George area in earlier years. He had loved the turf and owned a successful racehorse, named Sylvania Boy.
Harry and Josie are survived by David, his sister Alice and five grandchildren.
