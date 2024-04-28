St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
SG Ball victory

John Veage
By John Veage
April 29 2024 - 8:30am
The Grand Final win capped off a dream season for Willie Talau's men as they secured the side's first SG Ball Cup premiership in 30 years. Picture NSWRL
Its not all bad news in Dragons territory as their SG Ball team became the first St George team to win the SG Ball Cup premiership in over three decades.

