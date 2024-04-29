St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Students launch care packs for change

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 29 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 2:30pm
Hurstville's Andrew Wang and Daniel Su launched non-profit organisation Help Elevate Youth (HEY), which supports young people in need by distributing care packs. Picture by Chris Lane
The school holidays were rather different for two Hurstville teenagers, who spent much of their time expanding a united mission.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

