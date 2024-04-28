St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Alec all-time goal scorer

John Veage
By John Veage
April 29 2024 - 7:46am
Alec Urosevski Rockdale's top goal scorer. Picture Football NSW
Rockdale Ilinden defeated the Wollongong Wolves 3-1 with the day belonging to Alec Urosevski as the star striker bagged a hat-trick and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 134 goals at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

