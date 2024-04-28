Alec all-time goal scorer

Rockdale Ilinden defeated the Wollongong Wolves 3-1 with the day belonging to Alec Urosevski as the star striker bagged a hat-trick and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 134 goals at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
The scene was set when Dean Pelekanos thundered a shot against the bar early but it was club captain Alec Urosevski who netted the opener a minute later with a close range tap in.
Wollongong were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute that was tucked away by Chris McStay, back to haunt his old club, to level the scores but Urosevski was not to be denied and fired home a rasping free-kick to regain the lead for Ilinden and grasp the all-time Rockdale scoring record and added a third on the stroke of half-time with a calmly taken goal.
The Marconi Stallions crushed St George FC with a 4-0 victory at Marconi Stadium on Saturday night and Hills United battled past a valiant 10-man St George City to win 2-0 at Landen Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.