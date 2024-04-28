A Shark attack

The Cronulla Sharks continued their winning start to the season with a commanding victory over the Raiders at Canberra putting 40 points on the home team.
Nicho Hynes soared back into top spot on the Dally M leaderboard after a masterful showing for the Sharks.
Playing alongside a new halves partner in Daniel Atkinson following Braydon Trindall's exit, Hynes was a class above with a try, two try assists, three linebreak assists, five tackle breaks and six goals from seven attempts giving the halfback another six-point Dally M haul.
The 40-0 victory was Cronulla's fourth in a row and ensured they retained their position on top of the NRL table and ruined Canberra coach Ricky Stuarts 500th game celebrations.
Canberra had won five of their past six at home, but after Sharks captain Cameron McInnes opened the scoring in the 12th minute the Sharks didn't look back.
It was the first time the Raiders had been held scoreless since round two, in 2013 and the Sharks biggest win over the Raiders in 83 matches, in a milestone game to forget for coach Ricky Stuart.
The Sharks slowly gained the upper hand but when Tom Hazelton made it 12-0 when he ran around Joe Tapine to score under the posts in a soft defensive effort the fans smelt blood.
Some desperate defence denied a third Cronulla try, and they looked set to score one of their own, but Dany Levi spilled the ball with the line wide open and the Sharks made the hosts pay, rolling straight back down with Sione Katoa crossing.
Again and again, the Sharks turned defence into points and the Sharks closed out a dominant win.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was still a hard-fought game.
"I know the score got away on them at the end, but they had a lot of reasons to turn up today and I thought they were quite physical, so we had to earn everything we got, but I thought we controlled the game really well.
"It's a difficult place to come and get a win, so pretty pleased." he said
The Sharks have scored 152 points in their past four games and It's the first time in 22 years they have scored 34 points in four-straight matches-they now return to PointsBet to take on the Dragons on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.