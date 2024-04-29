Premier's father John Minns suffers massive heart attack

Premier Chris Minns' father John has been rushed to St George Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack.
A spokesperson for the premier said John Minns was in an induced coma and his family were "by his side and are thankful for the care he's getting from health workers and doctors".
2GB presenter Ben Fordham revealed the news first on Monday morning after the premier cancelled a scheduled interview.
Chris Minns has previously spoken about the inspiration he gained from his parents John and Cara.
John, a former school teacher and principal, and Cara, a former lawyer, raised Chris and his older sister and younger brother in Penshurst. Chris attended Marist Brothers Kogarah.
John and Cara were present when their son launched the ALP election campaign for the 2023 election at the Marana Auditorium at Hurstville.
"Don't let anyone ever tell you - that a computer program - or an app on a smart phone, or a website can take the place of that teacher...You can't replace them," the Labor leader said.
"I know this better than most because I had the honour of watching my Dad build a successful life for himself, and loving home for our family, during a 40-year career as NSW public school teacher. And he's here with us today."
