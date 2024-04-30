Surf clubs and ferries focus: Heritage festival moves to Cronulla

The focus of the Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival switches to Cronulla and Port Hacking on Saturday May 11.
Cronulla, North Cronulla and Wanda surf life saving clubs will combine with a display historical photos, books and equipment, Cronulla Ferries will run a special cruise and the Cronulla School of Arts will conduct guided tours.
The surf clubs' display will be in the held in the W G Marshall OAM Ballroom from 10am to 2pm.
Photos from the clubs' archives will be rotated on a big screen, while the Cronulla club will display a range of life saving equipment, old and current, including IRBs, rescue boards, malibus and skis.
Visitors will be able to look through or buy the book The Cronulla Story - A Century of Surf Life Saving, Vigilance and Service, by Gary Lester, which was produced for the club's centenary, 1907-08. A similar history of the North Cronulla club, formed in 1925, will be displayed. A guided tour of the club will be provided on request.
Cronulla Ferries will run a special cruise of the Port Hacking at 10.30am, departing from the public wharf adjacent to Cronulla Marina behind the train station.
The three-hour cruise costs $40 for adults, $30 for seniors and concessions. Bookings are essential.
"Discover in three hours what Bass and Flinders discovered in three days," the ferry operator advertises.
Cronulla School of Arts Historical Theatre will display theatrical props and arts during guided tours of the charming 60-year-old building. Pamphlets will be available showing self guided walks around Cronulla,.
