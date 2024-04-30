Vending machines proposed as alternative to bringing back cash at shire pools

Council staff are proposing vending machines as an alternative to reintroducing small cash transactions at leisure centres in Sutherland Shire.
Councillors called at the March 2024 meeting for staff to provide a report "detailing the history, merits and challenges of cashless operations, and options for the re-introduction of small cash transactions across select frontline business operations".
That report has now been prepared and made public, and will be considered by the services committee on May 6 and the subsequent full council meeting.
The kiosk / cafe at Sutherland Leisure Centre is managed by a third party and was not considered in the report.
The report said leisure centres and other council facilities began transitioning to 'cashless' in early 2020 during the pandemic, and all facilities were now fully cashless.
Figures showed the use of cash had been "extremely low" and direct costs "disproportionately high".
Since October 2021, 48 inquiries from a total of 188,345 inquiries had been received regarding the council's cashless operations.
The report said council staff would commence investigating the implementation of vending machines at Caringbah Leisure Centre and Engadine Leisure Centre as a cash alternative.
Items that are currently sold at the kiosks, such as chips, lollies, drinks and ice creams, could be sold from vending machines.
However, they would rely on a third party provider.
The report said vending machines would "specifically address concerns raised by patrons during school swimming carnivals at both locations".
