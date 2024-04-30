St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Vending machines proposed as alternative to bringing back cash at shire pools

By Murray Trembath
April 30 2024 - 11:30am
Engadine Leisure Centre. Picture supplied
Council staff are proposing vending machines as an alternative to reintroducing small cash transactions at leisure centres in Sutherland Shire.

