Bid by Plymouth Brethren for new church at Menai knocked back

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in the Menai area has failed in an application for a new place of worship.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel, in a unanimous decision, refused the development application (DA) by the church, through the Barden Ridge Gospel Trust, for alterations and additions to adapt a home at 4 Bradman Road .
The church has an existing church at Barden Ridge, which was completed in 2023 after community opposition.
Craig Dowell, a spokesman for Barden Ridge Gospel Trust, said, "Due to an increase in the numbers of the congregation we are seeking another similar place of worship".
"The refusal is disappointing; however we will seek to work collaboratively with the council and the community on this and any like projects," he said.
The proposed church property, which is being rented at present, is about 45 metres from the intersection of Old Illawarra Road, opposite a medical practice and next to vacant land and a childcare centre.
The council received 27 submissions, of which 26 were opposed and one expressing support.
The DA sought to demolish the garage and replace it with a single storey addition within the existing building envelope for a place of public worship that would include a meeting room with a maximum capacity of 40 persons, entrance foyer, attic storage and toilet facilities.
Services would be held from 6pm to 7pm on Monday and 6am to 7am on Sunday.
"The premises will generally otherwise be closed, other than for staff and volunteers undertaking administrative task," the DA said.
"A car park is proposed on site, with eight car parking spaces."
The planning panel accepted "the advice of council officers that the land use as proposed is inappropriate in this location, due to the potential to negatively impact on the amenity of the surrounding residential area".
"The panel agrees with the officer's advice that the proposed shortfall in on-site parking is not acceptable, in this instance".
