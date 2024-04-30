Showcasing excellence in aged care Advertising Feature

Sans Souci Aged Care is a boutique, privately owned facility dedicated to providing expert care. Picture supplied

With its outstanding personalised care, boutique accommodation and peaceful lifestyle, Sans Souci Aged Care has one goal and that is to make every resident's time with them some of the best years of their life.

The state-of-the-art aged care facility opened just over a year ago and offers a range of services and amenities including round the clock care by a highly professional team.

Director of nursing, Darany Thepmany said the privately owned facility is focused on providing individualised person-centred care.



"We look at each individual and how we can best cater to their needs," she said.

"We have a clinical team of over 30 people, such as registered nurses, care service support and in-house general practitioners (GPs), these are led by an experienced director of nursing."

Sans Souci Aged Care offers a high standard of services in the following areas:

Chronic and acute medical conditions

Increasing frailty

Dementia care

Rehabilitation and respite care

Social and community engagement

End of life care

Post hospital recovery and transition care

"Due to our top quality facilities we can provide care to people that a typical nursing home wouldn't be able to cater to," Darany said.



"This includes both aged and assisted living and whether they require high care, dementia care, to be more closely monitored or even one-on-one care."



The premium living environment at Sans Souci Aged Care is designed to meet all your expectations for comfort and security and is designed to create a welcoming hotel-like environment.

Offering 44 beds with modern furniture and the latest medical equipment, there is a selection of first class accommodation choices including a single suite as well as a double suite for couples.



"We understand the importance of feeling cared for and loved, which is why we treat each person as though they are family," Darany said.

"Everything we do is about your care, your health, your choices, and your wellbeing."

Sans Souci Aged Care has a range of onsite amenities to allow for private, family and community connections, these include a lifestyle program where residents often venture out on bus trips, a hair and beauty salon, lounge areas, secure roof top courtyard with wonderful views that families can enjoy, a cafe, library, spacious dining areas and an in-house commercial kitchen where chefs prepare meals daily to cater to each dietary requirement and preference.



Located in a premium but quiet residential area, Sans Souci Aged Care is situated metres away from public transport, while being in proximity to the sea and beach. Shops and markets, art and culture amenities, as well as other services are also just a stone's throw away.

