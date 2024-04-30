Did you know that exercise needs change significantly as we age? We all lose muscle strength which can result in physical disability and poor quality of life.
While nearly 90 per cent of people over 60 years of age are aware of the health benefits of exercise, less than a third participate in sufficient physical activity.
Thrive is a specialised centre in Cronulla which supports mobility, strength and recovery.
With a highly experienced team and the latest equipment, their focus is on helping people maintain their health and independence for as long as possible.
They assist people to live well and stay in their own home for longer, to continue to walk with friends, play golf, swim and stay active by assisting them to be as strong, balanced and as physically active as they can be.
Research shows that muscle strengthening activities reduce frailty, and that increasing balance and strength in the lower limbs helps to prevent falls in those over 65.
Targeted balance exercise programs have been shown to achieve a significant reduction in falls, the most common type of injury for those aged over 65 and responsible for 77 per cent of injury hospitalisations.
Thrive understands these challenges, including reduced mobility, concerns about losing balance, and recovery from injury or surgery.
Thrive isn't a gym. Their services include a Joint Replacement Recovery Program; a Movement, Balance and Independence Program and a Get Back to Your Best Program as well as physiotherapy, exercise physiology and DMA Clinical Pilates.
Thrive's luxury facilities are equipped with the latest strength training, cardio and Pilates equipment and they employ skilled and experienced physiotherapists and exercise physiologists to help people over 60 achieve their movement goals.
Thrive helps people over 60 achieve their movement goals.
Whether you're feeling some niggling aches and pains, not as steady on your feet as you'd like to be, or recovering from injury; wheelchair access, undercover parking and tailored support make Thrive a must-visit.
Thrive Cronulla is currently offering a free assessment and tour - plus every visitor receives a free goody bag.
For more information call Matt on 8522 1888 to book your spot, or find out more by visiting the website at thrive-wellness.com.au.
Judi White has cruised into retirement living ... literally.
Selling her apartment at Sans Souci enabled her to not only look at the high seas, but travel them.
Downsizing into Southern Cross Care NSW and ACT's Thomas Dunlea Court Retirement Village at Kirrawee meant she has the freedom and funds to be able to continue her passion for sailing, and next month is off on her 31st voyage.
After unlocking the capital in her family home, she says she can live life rather than just watch it.
"Honestly I couldn't be happier, I really do love my life," she beamed.
"I'm cruising four times a year and having the absolute time of my life, which isn't bad at 85.
"Once my husband Warren passed away, I found myself alone looking out at the ocean from our beautiful apartment when all I wanted to do was get out there and sail on it but didn't have the money.
"So, I decided to sell and move into Thomas Dunlea Court which has not only been an absolutely beautiful place to live, but enabled me to cruise three to four times a year.
"I just don't understand why retirees who are fortunate enough to have a property stay in it but then don't have the means to enjoy life.
"After all these cruises, people often ask me which is the best one to do and I always say the one I'm currently on, but seriously, the 35-day trip to Hawaii would have to be up there.
"I have started a whole new chapter in my life, and I honestly couldn't be happier."
Village liaison officer, Retirement Living Sydney, East and South, Jane Hurst, said residents at the Kirrawee village can start their retirement journey without the worries of home ownership.
"Our retirement villages are designed to offer a sense of community, security and independence," she said.
"You move into your home with the peace of mind that maintenance, gardens, and grounds are all taken care of so you can go and enjoy doing what you want.
"Many of our residents use the capital they have released from the sale of their family home like Judi and do all the things they have always wanted, like travel.
"They can do what they like without a worry in the world about their home."
Southern Cross Care NSW and ACT offers a full spectrum of services to provide you with options, choice and support for how you choose to live your life, today and tomorrow.
To find out more give them a call on 1800 870 426 or visit sccliving.org.au.
If you haven't prepared for winter already, now is the time. While we may not be collecting nuts or making a den to hibernate in like some of the animal kingdom or chopping firewood as some people do expecting to spend months covered in snow, there are a number of things you can do to stay warm and healthy, both physically and mentally.
The Australian government's Department of Health and Aged Care points out the annual influenza vaccine is free through the National Immunisation Program for all adults 65 years and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults, and people with specific medical conditions.
It's also inexpensive and important for everyone else. Timing matters, too. Bupa Health Services medical director Dr Tony MacDermott said the flu season has been arriving earlier in recent years. "We expect it to peak sometime in June, compared to August when the season peaked in years gone by," Dr MacDermott said.
When booking yours, note there are different flu shots for different age brackets: six months to under five years, five years to under 65, and 65 and over.
The most efficient way to stay warm is directly on the body. For instance, an electric blanket (to warm the bed initially), proper attire (including a nightcap or beanie) and good covers are far cheaper than room heaters.
Now, you can't stay in bed all day, but most people could go to bed earlier and make the most use of daylight hours. You can then aim to spend more time in a sunlit part of the house but also get outside as often as the weather allows.
Another trick is showering or bathing at a time of day when the bathroom doesn't need as much, or any, heating.
Physical activity helps your body stay warm, too. It doesn't have to be strenuous; any movement is better than remaining still.
Research led by Australia's Monash University found that living in areas with shorter distances to greenspace (and with lower crime rates where people feel safer going outside) is associated with having fewer modifiable dementia risk factors.
"Living close to greenspace may encourage or permit people to exercise more - for example, walk or run - and also socialise - for example, talk with locals in a park," Associate Professor Matthew Pase, senior author of the paper published on the subject, said. "It may also limit environmental stressors such as air pollution and noise."
Remembering to be physically and socially active will be good for your mental and physical health in the short term, too.
Another way to socialise is to join any local group or club that interests you. Volunteering or otherwise being involved will mean having regular contact with other local people who are nice enough to give their time to something, or have similar interests to you, or both. You can also look into other community organisations which encourage your attendance or participation.
Monash University is currently leading a research project to assess and address social isolation and loneliness among older Australians.
"We know that socialising helps our health, wellbeing and quality of life," technology and ageing sociologist Dr Barbara Barbosa Neves said.
When announcing the project, the university also said that while face-to-face interactions are important, we shouldn't underestimate the significance of a phone call, chatting online, or even the good old-fashioned method of writing letters.
Don't be shy about contacting a counselling service, either. They can be really helpful if something is getting you down.
When Shire residents Jan Holden and Valerie Sloan joined an exercise program more than 30 years ago, little did they realise it would become a way of life.
Both women attend Strong & Active, a class run by SHARE, a non-profit organisation that has been providing a wide range of caring health and wellbeing programs for people aged over 50 for more than 35 years.
With the head office in Hurstville SHARE runs exercise classes in various locations and is now excited to introduce its amazing and beneficial wellness exercise programs to the residents of the Sutherland and St George Local Government Area (LGA).
This program is partly funded by Primary Health Network Central Eastern Sydney PHN and offers Living Longer Living Stronger for just $5 per class or $50 per school term.
SHARE's motto is "Move It or Lose It" as it's never too late to get fit and exercise can help people lead a healthier and more independent life.
"I joined because I wanted to be fit as I grew older and then I just kept coming," Mrs Sloan said.
When speaking to some of the participants you will hear many amazing stories about their health journey with SHARE.
One woman who attends a class in the Oatley area says, "I just love coming to the class every week."
Another said, "I tried four other exercise programs before joining this one. I saw an advertisement about it and thought I'd give it a go. I came along and enjoyed it very much. The ladies are all so nice."
Mrs Holden's doctor suggested she try the program after spending much of her time caring for her elderly mother.
"Even in the beginning I intended staying on this program," she said. "It has brought me so much comfort. It provides a bit more than just walking and the hardest part of working out is getting started. Once we start exercising, we feel energised and better for having done it," Mrs Holden said.
"The classes are open to men and women and cater for approximately 10 to 15 participants in each class each week," she said.
"The aim of the class is to help people improve their level of fitness so they can get the most out of life and stay healthy."
SHARE's CEO Adrian Prakash said at "SHARE we care."
SHARE runs more than 100 affordable classes weekly as well as some free and subsidised classes. They include: Strength; Stretch & Relax; Tai Chi; Gentle Aqua in Hydrotherapy Pools; Yoga and Zumba and many more.
So why not pick up a phone and join one of SHARE's amazing and beneficial wellness exercise programs today. It's never too late to make new friends while you're getting fit.
The organisation is supported by the South Eastern Sydney, Sydney Local and South West local health districts.
For class locations or details phone 8580 0628 or visit the website by going to share.org.au.
With its outstanding personalised care, boutique accommodation and peaceful lifestyle, Sans Souci Aged Care has one goal and that is to make every resident's time with them some of the best years of their life.
The state-of-the-art aged care facility opened just over a year ago and offers a range of services and amenities including round the clock care by a highly professional team.
Director of nursing, Darany Thepmany said the privately owned facility is focused on providing individualised person-centred care.
"We look at each individual and how we can best cater to their needs," she said.
"We have a clinical team of over 30 people, such as registered nurses, care service support and in-house general practitioners (GPs), these are led by an experienced director of nursing."
Sans Souci Aged Care offers a high standard of services in the following areas:
"Due to our top quality facilities we can provide care to people that a typical nursing home wouldn't be able to cater to," Darany said.
"This includes both aged and assisted living and whether they require high care, dementia care, to be more closely monitored or even one-on-one care."
The premium living environment at Sans Souci Aged Care is designed to meet all your expectations for comfort and security and is designed to create a welcoming hotel-like environment.
Offering 44 beds with modern furniture and the latest medical equipment, there is a selection of first class accommodation choices including a single suite as well as a double suite for couples.
"We understand the importance of feeling cared for and loved, which is why we treat each person as though they are family," Darany said.
"Everything we do is about your care, your health, your choices, and your wellbeing."
Sans Souci Aged Care has a range of onsite amenities to allow for private, family and community connections, these include a lifestyle program where residents often venture out on bus trips, a hair and beauty salon, lounge areas, secure roof top courtyard with wonderful views that families can enjoy, a cafe, library, spacious dining areas and an in-house commercial kitchen where chefs prepare meals daily to cater to each dietary requirement and preference.
Located in a premium but quiet residential area, Sans Souci Aged Care is situated metres away from public transport, while being in proximity to the sea and beach. Shops and markets, art and culture amenities, as well as other services are also just a stone's throw away.
If you would like to find out more about Sans Souci Aged Care phone 9529 7286 to arrange a personal tour of the facilities and to discuss your care requirements. You can also visit the website by going to sanssouciagedcare.com.au.