St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

St George Police Area Command boss praises work of young officers

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 30 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Commander of the St George Police Area Command, Superintendent Rohan Cramsie has praised the role of young police officers in protecting the community particularly after the recent events at Bondi Junction and Wakeley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.