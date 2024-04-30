St George Police Area Command boss praises work of young officers

Commander of the St George Police Area Command, Superintendent Rohan Cramsie has praised the role of young police officers in protecting the community particularly after the recent events at Bondi Junction and Wakeley.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski used a Mayoral Minute at the April 24 council meeting to thank Supt. Rohan Cramsie for his outstanding service as Commander of the St George Police Area Command and dedication to the residents of the Bayside Local Government Area.
"Supt. Rohan Cramsie since his appointment to the St George Area Command on 15 May, 2022 has worked closely with Council to help reduce crime and incidents of domestic violence," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"He has developed strong relationships in our community, and his experience in working in a diverse multicultural community has been exceptionally valuable.
"He has also worked closely with Council offering help and support for our many events like the trial closure of Bay Street, our Summer Foreshore Program, and our annual Walk Against Family and Domestic Violence.
"On behalf of Bayside Council and our community, I would like to thank Supt. Rohan Cramsie for his service to Bayside, and wish him all the best in his future role," he said.
Mr Cramsie thanked the mayor and the council for acknowledging the work he has done in the St George Police Area Command
"Under the Peelian principles of policing (developed by British Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel in the 1830s to define an ethical police force) they talk about the fact that the police are the community and the community are the police," Mr Cramsie said.
"What that means is that we can't have a successful police force or police area without the support of those in the community and the support of the council and nothing is truer of Bayside Council," he said.
"That relationship is one of the strongest we have in terms of Police Area Commands and councils.
"You don't get that everywhere. I've worked in a number of different PACs and we are very fortunate in our local Bayside area to have that relationship which gets stronger and stronger.
"I'd also like to appreciate the role of the work that young policewomen and policemen do, some of them in their early twenties, who every day put their lives on the line for those in our community.
"And if there was ever a truer point, I think the last couple of weeks has really highlighted that over in Bondi and Wakeley. I just want to make note of the work they do every day.
"The vast majority of the work the police do in the command is very successful and I think it is a testament to the young men and women that wear the blue suit every day," he said.
