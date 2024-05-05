Barton Park opening success

Saturday saw the official opening of the $47.8 million Barton Park Recreational Precinct in Banksia, which included a League One Women's game between St George FC and Sutherland Shire FA and at 6.30pm St George FC took on Sydney Olympic FC in a National Premier League NSW Men's match.
The Football NSW League One Women's game saw St George inflict a 6-0 defeat on their cross town rivals.
The new recreational precinct includes three full-size grass soccer fields, four tennis courts, two multipurpose courts, a cycleway and walkways suitable for circuits and four change rooms with showers and toilets.
Bayside Council has upgraded the precinct to cater for a variety of active and passive recreational activities including organised sport, as well as protecting the wetland areas along Cooks River and Muddy Creek.
Walking and cycle connections will offer growing populations in Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek access to a variety of recreational activities, including organised sport, family outings, bird watching, and environmental education opportunities.
Official proceedings saw speeches from guest VIPs, and a ceremony to officially open the facility with former Socceroo Craig Foster talking about its 'hallowed turf'.
Bayside Council Mayor Bill Saravinoski thanked the present and past councillors and said it was a dream from when he was a boy of 10 yrs old whose father loved football that he could stand in these new facilities.
"This park has a rich history, particularly in the Australian football landscape, being known as a premier sporting facility for many years.
"It's been a huge four-year journey for council to deliver this incredible space and the transformation is truly remarkable.
"These facilities will provide the opportunity for our next generation of sporting heroes and will offer so much value to the community."
Mayor Saravinovski said he hoped everyone would come along to Barton Park to experience the new facility.
