Barton Park opening success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 7:30am
Saturday saw the official opening of the $47.8 million Barton Park Recreational Precinct in Banksia, which included a League One Women's game between St George FC and Sutherland Shire FA and at 6.30pm St George FC took on Sydney Olympic FC in a National Premier League NSW Men's match.

