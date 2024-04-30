Anger at rideshare drivers using Wolli Creek streets as a holding lot

Wolli Creek residents have called on rideshare drivers to stop using their streets as a holding lot for quick access to Sydney Airport.
One resident described drivers urinating in the street, leaving litter, and parking across driveways.
"We are trying to change the signs to No Parking - Permits Only.'" the resident told the April 24 meeting of Bayside Council meeting.
"There's kids in the streets seeing people urinating behind trees. This has got to stop," he said.
Residents tabled a petition at the April 24 council meeting calling for action.
Councillor Jo Jansyn also presented a Notice of Motion calling on the council to investigate the use of local streets in Wolli Creek by rideshare drivers as an unofficial 'rank' for Airport passengers.
She requested the council approach Sydney Airport Corporation to work collaboratively to provide constructive solutions to the problem.
"With the proximity of the airport to Wolli Creek, rideshare drivers are naturally drawn to these streets for the strategic advantage with access to incoming and ongoing travellers quickly," she said.
"I have been made aware of materials that one rideshare company is distributing to its drivers that maps out entry and exit points to the airport from what they name as the holding lot.
"This is the entire quadrant bounded by Gertrude Street, Levey Street and Innesdale Road. There's also issues in Flora Street. This convenience comes at a cost as residents have voiced legitimate concerns about traffic, congestion, safety hazards and the overall strain on local infrastructure.
"This is with no disrespect to the ride-share operators, many of whom live in our community. I'm not saying it's their fault. It's essential to listen to the concerns of the community and take proactive steps to address the situation."
She was seconded by Cr Ann Fardell who said the residents can't get out of their driveways.
"There's double-parking along the whole street which is quite dangerous especially as children are trying to cross the road and people can't see them," she said.
Mayor Bill Saravinovski said he and fellow councillors had met with the new CEO of Sydney Airport, Scott Charlton who undertook to come back to the council with a quick solution.
A Sydney Airport spokesperson said the airport is liaising with ride-share companies and Bayside Council to collectively address the issue of drivers parking in suburban streets.
"We understand this is frustrating for the local community and work is currently underway at the airport to activate an appropriate area within the International precinct to function as a holding space to support rideshare vehicles," the spokesperson said.
