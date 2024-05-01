St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bayside Men's Shed honours a special volunteer

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 1 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time in its history, the Bayside Men's Shed have presented a Certificate of Excellence to one of its volunteers Kevin Trevitt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.