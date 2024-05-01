Bayside Men's Shed honours a special volunteer

For the first time in its history, the Bayside Men's Shed have presented a Certificate of Excellence to one of its volunteers Kevin Trevitt.
Mr Trevitt was praised for his unrelenting persistence, power of endurance and willpower to persevere.
The presentation was made at the Bayside Men's Shed at Bestic Street, Kyeemagh last month.
Mr Trevitt has has been a member of Bayside Men's Shed for four years, and has held the position of Vice President for three years.
Fellow Bayside Men's Shed member, Costa Vlamis said, "Every now and again in life you meet someone whom you believe is the kindest and most caring salt of the earth type person, and you feel rather elated for being lucky enough to know them. Kevin Trevitt is one such person."
"Starting from humble beginnings delivering milk as a helper from the age of eight from a horse and cart in the Lithgow area, to later becoming a qualified electrician, a chemist in Peak Hill then a pilotilot one could think that Kevin has done it all," Mr Vlamis said.
"But he wasn't done yet. Being resourceful he invented a unique way of extracting the silver from the photographic solution in commercial quantities.
"Prying all this information out of Kevin wasn't easy, he is a humble gentleman that endevours to turn the spotlight away from himself and onto the other person.
"These days he attends the Bayside Mens Shed as often as possible as he loves the banter and camaraderie of our members and at the same time is the primary carer for his wonderful wife," Mr Vlamis said.
'Given that it's mission impossible to get Kevin out for an awards presentation evening we decided to present him with a personalized wall plaque and a hand-made trophy, the first one ever presented to a member.
"Kevin was obviously proud to accept such an award, and of course we all wish him well for the future. A special, gentle person through and through."
into an iframe
iframe src="https://cloud.mc.austcommunitymedia.com.au/st-george-sutherland-shire-leader-newsletter-page" /iframe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.