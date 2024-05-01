'Overdevelopment': $78m Caringbah project refused for second time

"The consolidation of the health services facility floor space as one distinct component of the development, rather than distributed across the development, to better facilitate a purposeful medical facility on the site;



"A 'precinct' approach to the site which optimises site permeability with the introduction of a publicly accessible through-site-link that serves to greatly improve connectivity of the local area, as well as being able to accommodate an ambulance in the event that emergency vehicle access is required to the health services facility;



"Retention and protection of the majority of existing street trees;

