Thousands expected at the Greek Fest, Brighton-Le-Sands

The Greek Fest is returning to Brighton-Le-Sands on Sunday, May 26 after a 21-year hiatus with organisers anticipating up to 5,000 people to attend.
The event will be held over 11-hours in Bay Street and Moate Avenue.
Bayside Council at its April 24 meeting promised up to $28,000 in financial and in-kind support to ensure that a successful event is delivered.
The Greek Fest is also supported by the State Government, TfNSW and the Novotel Brighton (for an off site liquor licence).
The event will provide local residents with an opportunity to experience a variety of Greek cultural activities, performances, food and products.
The Greek Fest is a highlight of the Greek Festival of Sydney which runs from February to June.
The Greek Festival of Sydney was established in 1980 by the Greek Community Council, a body representing all the major Greek organizations of the time. It arose out of the Greek Community's need to express and to maintain cultural and artistic practices.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said, "Even though it is called the Greek Festival it 's not specifically designed solely for the Greek community.
"It's also for our broader community and I encourage all our residents to come and share in the experience of the community spirit.
"It's a great privilege for them to come back to Brighton. It's an opportunity for our community to get together. I can assure you that those who haven't been to a Greek Festival it's a great atmosphere."
