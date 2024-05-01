St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thousands expected at the Greek Fest, Brighton-Le-Sands

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 1 2024 - 2:30pm
The Greek Fest at Brighton will be a celebration of all aspects of Greek culture.
The Greek Fest is returning to Brighton-Le-Sands on Sunday, May 26 after a 21-year hiatus with organisers anticipating up to 5,000 people to attend.

