Community concern over sudden closure of popular Menai cafe

Local residents are shocked and concerned by the sudden closure of a popular cafe in Menai Marketplace.
The doors of Cafe Vostro, which has operated at the front of the shopping centre since 2011, were closed at 3pm on Sunday and have not reopened to the public since.
Machines are still running, there is food in a lit-up refrigerated cabinet and trays of bread appear untouched.
Customers and other business owners said there was no warning and no explanation has yet been given.
Regular customer Abdon Ulloa, of Menai, said, "We are all worried about the owners and the employees".
"They are very nice people and they have very good coffee and service," he said.
"Everything seemed to be going really well. This is so unexpected."
There have been numerous similar comments on social media.
Comment has been sought from HomeCo, which acquired Menai Marketplace from Lend Lease in 2022.
