Kosciuszko climb raises $30,000 for Autism Community Network

St George resident Vanessi Gauci has led a team of 25 climbers to conquer Mount Kosciuszko, raising $30,000 to support autism families.
Ms Gauci took part in the climb in her role as Chief Executive Officer of Autism Community Network.
"Autism Community Network started Autism Awareness/Acceptance month with their inaugural Autism Gala and now have finished it on a high," she said.
"We conquered Mount Kosciuszko for Autism Community Network, for all our Autistic individuals and their families, for our own children, both young and old, and decided that nothing could stop us," Ms Gauci said.
"It was windy, literally howling, ice cold, and the terrain was extremely hard, especially the many inclines and rocky ledges.
"It was challenging, and we are feeling the after-effects. As challenging as it was, it was nothing compared to what our children and carers face, often on a daily basis.
"There were times we wanted to give up, but we kept going and reached Australia's highest peak.
"Our Autism Community Network family is phenomenal. From four climbers in 2023 to 25 in 2024.
"Our youngest climber was 11 years old, climbing for her twin sister. Our oldest 62, which is still young, climbing for her son.
"At Autism Community Network we connect, support and encourage our autistic individuals, their families and carers. We are a tribe who lift each other up. This was clearly seen on the climb.
"We are so proud of each and every one of our climbers. You are all inspirational and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Ms Gauci thanked the climb's major sponsor Club Rivers, along with Grypas Group and Personalise Your World Ltd and @Carman's Kitchen.
"Thanks also to Eddie Palaci, our trusted and exceptional driver and Symon Lunn our man on the ground who kept us all fed," she said.
"And last but not least each and every person who has donated to our climbers and organisation. Your donations allow us to continue enriching and supporting our autism families.
"We are close to reaching our fundraising goal and people can help us get there by providing a tax-deductible donation."
Click here if you would like to show your support:https://chuffed.org/project/autism-community-networks-acn-annual-kozi-climb
If you or a family member need support, please contact ACN (02) 9543 9036 or info@acnaustralia.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.