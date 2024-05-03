St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kosciuszko climb raises $30,000 for Autism Community Network

JG
By Jim Gainsford
May 4 2024 - 7:30am
St George resident Vanessi Gauci has led a team of 25 climbers to conquer Mount Kosciuszko, raising $30,000 to support autism families.

