St George vigil for victims of domestic violence

Georges River Council and St George Domestic Violence Committee hosted the St George Candlelight Vigil at Kogarah last night to mark National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.
The event, held at the Clive James Library in Kogarah Town Square, was an opportunity for members of the public to remember victims of domestic and family violence.
The Vigil allowed organisations and community members to come together to remember and honour victims, as well as raise awareness of the need to work together to end domestic and family violence.
Rows of shoes were lined up on the floor representing the women, men and children who had list their lives to domestic violence this year.
Domestic Violence Remembrance Day is part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in May, which raises community awareness of the social and personal impacts of domestic and family violence and the need to end it, as well as the supports available to those affected by violence.
Bayside Council held a candlelight vigil at the Family and Domestic Violence Reflection Garden in Mutch Park, Mascot on Tuesday, April 30 to remember those who have suffered from domestic and family violence.
For help or support please call NSW DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LINE on 1800 65 64 63, or 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
