'Will your skin stand close inspection?: Beauty tips for shire girls 90 years ago

There was no shortage of beauty advice for the women of the shire 90 years ago.
The Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate published ads for local businesses and beauty products, as well as editorial.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society member Leigh Wallbank has unearthed some great snippets while trawling through the pages of the newspaper, which her grandfather Fred Williams (Snr) started in 1927.
On February 8, 1929, an ad for Rexona Soap asked, "Girls, will your skin stand close inspection?"
"If you wish to preserve the freshness and beauty of your complexion, you will find there is no substitute for Rexona Soap and water," the ad said.
"Rexona Soap cleanses the skin and beautifies i, because it contains all the soothing properties of Rexona itself. Rexona is the greatest skin remedy of the age and Rexona soap is medicated with Rexona".
The ad included a quote from "Miss Maisie Moss, a beautiful Rexona girl", saying, 'I will always us Rexona Soap - It is undoubtedly the best Soap for the skin and hair'
Miss Ludlow Piper in Currunulla Street (now Cronulla Street) advertised her hairdressing services in the Advocate on December 27, 1930.
"By our special process, we can add a natural looking, lasting wave to your hair. Arrange an appointment," the ad read.
On February 1, 1929, the Advocate published advice on "How to dress becomingly".
"If you have found the style that really suits you, why change it for some whim of fashion that detracts from your good looks?" the writer said.
"Say that your forehead is high and not particularly well shaped - isn't it incredible folly to brush your hair flatly back and twist and twist a cheeky love lock upon each cheek?
"Yet hundreds of otherwise pretty girls are spoiling themselves in this way simply because some actress found such an eccentricity made her talked about!
"Why not have the courage of your convictions, keep to your style and merely adapt the passing fashion to your requirements.
"Strive to discover what is most becoming to you and, having foumnd your particular type of hat, costume and hair arrangement, remain true to it, merely making sufficient modifications to prevent either from appearing conspicuous.
"You will gain a reputation for both charm and good looks."
Original copies of The Cronulla-Sutherland Advocate and the Cronulla Observer, covering the period from 1927 to 1979, were given to the Sutherland Shire Historical Society Museum in 2020.
Some dates from early papers are missing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.