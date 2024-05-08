'Giving it a go': Suzannah has retirement all sewn up at Sutherland shop

Suzannah Taylor was happily retired when she rediscovered her love of sewing.
So much so, she decided to open her own sewing shop, where people could learn, share their knowledge and enjoy each other's company.
Suzannah's Sewing Shop, which opened on Old Princes Highway, Sutherland near the railway bridge six months ago, is attracting lots of happy sewers at a time when the shire has lost most businesses providing for home sewing.
Ms Taylor learnt to sew as a child from her grandmother, who was a tailor, and later taught dressmaking at TAFE, but her skills had become rusty.
During the pandemic, she started sewing again and bought a Pfaff machine while taking lessons at Oatley Cottage, online and on site when restrictions allowed.
"I loved their lessons so much, I thought, 'I would like to open up my own shop and do lessons all day and learn things all day'," she said.
"I turned 60 last year and I thought, 'I am going to give it a go. I worked out what I could afford to lose if it didn't work out and took the leap.
"I looked at lots of shops, and this one was ideal for a number of reasons, including a good shopfront, no steps for people carrying sewing machines, a basement for storing fabrics and a lot of interior space with a big table for teaching.
"My first aim was to pay the rent, and that's looking good, so then I can look at maybe expanding or doing some other things.
"We're getting more and more people coming in. There was definitely a trend to people sewing again during Covid.
"Some say, 'I've forgotten how to sew', and then they have one lesson and everything comes flooding back.
L-plate sewers include children up to seniors, while the experienced come along to share their knowledge and enjoy the companionship.
The beginners may be learning to hem, sew on buttons or hand stitch while the more advanced are making jackets or tailored pants.
Ms Taylor also teaches pattern making, sells fabric and runs school holiday programs.
"I have sewing machines here, but I always tell people to bring their own, at least to start with, so we can go over it together," she said.
Ms Taylor said it was not cheaper to make clothes that sold for low prices in shops, but savings could be made at the high end.
"If you want something a bit different or you are looking to make a designer dress that would cost you $1000 to buy, it's less expensive to sew."
Ms Taylor said she learns as much as she teaches in her shop, and also still attends a class at Oatley Cottage every month.
