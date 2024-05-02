St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
North Cronulla surf club seeks new builder to complete stalled project

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
May 2 2024 - 5:10pm
There has been no work on the clubhouse project since late January. Picture by Chris Lane
North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club is seeking a new builder to complete its clubhouse redevelopment after parting ways with the initial contractor, Lahey Constructions.

