Opening hours shake-up for Sutherland Shire libraries

Six council libraries in Sutherland Shire will have opening hours reduced under proposed changes that will help to accommodate the new $10 million library, technology and community hub to be fitted out in South Village, Kirrawee.
Proposed revised hours for all libraries follow a feasibility study, which included customer feedback.
Councillors will consider recommendations in a report by staff at meetings in May before proposals are displayed publicly, with final changes intended to be introduced at the beginning of 2025.
Proposed weekly opening hours, with existing hours in brackets, are:
It is recommended Caringbah, Cronulla, Engadine, Menai, Miranda and Sylvania branches open on weekdays at 9am, instead of 9.30am, but close at 5pm on four days and 8pm on the fifth. Present closing times vary between 5pm to 8pm.
"This model standardises closing times across all branches, with 27 hours able to be reallocated to Kirrawee Library," the report said.
A change is recommended for Sunday hours at the central library at Sutherland which at present are 11am - 5pm.
"Visitation is lowest during the first and last hour of opening," the report said. "The proposed opening hours are 11am to 4 pm to align with the recommended staffed opening hours for Kirrawee."
The operating model for the Kirrawee library, which is scheduled to open in early 2025, has yet to be presented to the council.
During the lead-up to the HSC, it is proposed the Kirrawee hub will provide extra study and workspace, and Cronulla Library will have extended hours to 8pm on three nights.
Bundeena, which is a joint use library, shared with the Department of Education, would reallocate two hours from the evenings to extend Saturday hours from 12pm to 2pm.
The report said existing hours for every library except Sylvania and Bundeena exceeded the individual recommended minimum hours in the Living Learning Libraries Standards and Guidelines for NSW Public Libraries.
The shire exceeded the Northern Beaches and Liverpool council areas, but fell short of City of Parramatta, Cumberland City and Sydney City Libraries, the report said.
"However, with the opening of Kirrawee Library, the additional proposed 61 opening hours will bring Sutherland Shire Libraries' average hours to 402 (staffed hours), placing it in the top three for opening hours."
