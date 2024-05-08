Engadine Musical Society's new production 'will appeal to all ages'

Director Sue Bunt says Engadine Musical Society's new production Anything Goes will have wide-ranging appeal.
"Grandparents and their grandkids will love this show," she said.
"I'm taking six grandkids. I have seven, but one's in the show."
The Cole Porter classic will be performed at the Engadine Community Centre from May 17-26.
Set on board the SS American travelling from New York to London, Anything Goes follows the story of Billy Crocker, a young stock broker who stows away on the ship in the hopes of winning the heart of a young heiress he met the night before.
"What unfolds is a hilarious two hours of deception, disguise, misunderstandings and misdirection," Bunt said.
"The show is peppered with Cole Porter classics such as, 'You're The Top,' 'I get a Kick out of You' and of course 'Anything Goes' and promises to provide audiences with a joyful afternoon.
Bunt, performed in the show in 2001 and fell in love with the scripts, humour, music and dancing,
"The show has all that Cole Porter classics, the dancing is phenomenal and the show is a laugh a minute, and like a lot of the classics, everything works out in the end," she said.
Anything Goes has been on choreographer Hannah Barn's list of shows to do since her uni days.
"The music is infectious and anything to do with tap dancing fills me with joy," she said.
"There are so many different dance styles in this show so it really makes you think creatively as a choreographer, and I knew I'd get to work with some the shire's most talented performers!"
"Recently, EMS has had sold out seasons of more modern shows such as Wicked, Shrek and Jersey Boys.
For more information or to book tickets please visit www.engadinemusicalsociety.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.